Woman killed in Southwest Memphis shooting
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 1:05 a.m. on W. Fairway Avenue.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
She was later pronounced dead from her injuries.
The suspects drove away in a gray sedan, according to police.
Anyone with information on this shooting should call 901-528-CASH.
