Woman killed in Southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:05 a.m. on W. Fairway Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

She was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

The suspects drove away in a gray sedan, according to police.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.