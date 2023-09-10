Woman disappears after riverboat ride with friend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A woman is missing after taking a riverboat ride with a friend.

On September 10, officers were notified that Tamia Taylor, 21, was missing following a trip to Memphis to ride the riverboat.

Police say that when the riverboat docked Taylor could not be located and has been missing ever since.

Taylor’s mother has been in contact with the police and says that Taylor came to Memphis to ride the boat with a friend.

If you have any information about this missing person please contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.