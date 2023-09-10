Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Teen shoots man allegedly breaking into his home, police say

Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of...
Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a teenage boy shot a man who was allegedly trying to break into his house.

Officers responded to a Phoenix neighborhood around 10 p.m. Friday, where they found 35-year-old Juan Saavedra, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KPHO reports.

Detectives investigating the shooting learned Saavedra allegedly tried to break into a home in the area. He doesn’t live there or have any other connection to the home.

A mother and her teenage son, who live in the home, confronted Saavedra as he was allegedly breaking a window and hitting the door. The teen reportedly shot the suspect.

Police say the teen and his mother are safe.

Saavedra is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedExForum shooting ‘premeditated, targeted,’ Memphis police say
A family feud over a home in California is making headlines.
Those involved in buying house from son who forced parents to move tell their side of story
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins...
Report: Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams on life support after construction site accident
Covington teacher arrested and charged, deputies say
Covington teacher charged with child rape, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

1 woman dead after domestic violence incident in Collierville, police say
1 woman dead after domestic violence incident in Collierville, police say
Another cool night ahead as temperatures will fall into the 70s for our evening then into the...
Maggye's Saturday Evening Forecast
Baptist Children's Hospital hosts NICU reunion for first time in four years
1 man in critical condition after shooting on South Third Street, police say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on South Third Street, police say