Quiet pattern to end the weekend but tracking rain chances for a few this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure will keep us dry and comfortable again today with temperatures remaining cool for September standards. Temperatures will heat up in the upper 80s (average) on Monday ahead of a cold front which will bring showers and possibly storms for some on Tuesday. Behind the front, it will feel more like fall with highs in the upper 70s to end the work week. Another round of showers will be possible with an area of low pressure to end the work week and possibly into next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures again in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, highs near 80, and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs near 80 and a slight chance of showers.

