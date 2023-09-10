Memphis blasts Arkansas State 37-3 to move to 2-0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The 61st edition of The Paint Bowl was never competitive, as Memphis controlled Arkansas State on their way to a dominant 37-3 victory that moves them to 2-0 on the season.

The Tigers pulled away with a 21-point second quarter and never looked back. Seth Henigan completed 21 of 29 passes for 239 yards and three total touchdowns (two throwing, one rushing). A week after losing the turnover battle to Bethune-Cookman in the win, the Memphis defense forced four turnovers while the offense played a clean game.

Memphis starts conference play Thursday night at home against Navy.

