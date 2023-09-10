Man killed in single-car crash on Humphreys Boulevard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a car crash on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 10:30 p.m. on Humphreys Boulevard and Murray Hill Lane.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

