Man killed in single-car crash on Humphreys Boulevard
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a car crash on Saturday night.
Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 10:30 p.m. on Humphreys Boulevard and Murray Hill Lane.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
