Man injured in Southeast Shelby County shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a Southeast Shelby County shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 5:30 a.m. on Old Forest Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.