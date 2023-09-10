Advertise with Us
Man injured in Southeast Shelby County shooting

Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff's Office(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a Southeast Shelby County shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 5:30 a.m. on Old Forest Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

