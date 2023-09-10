Man injured in Southeast Shelby County shooting
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a Southeast Shelby County shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the shooting at 5:30 a.m. on Old Forest Road.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.