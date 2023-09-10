1 woman dead after domestic violence incident in Collierville, police say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department is investigating a domestic incident that left one woman dead.

Around 5:43 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an incident at a residence in the area of Fulford Way in Collierville.

When police arrived, they discovered that one woman had been injured.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, this incident appears to be domestic situation.

One man was transported in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

There is a suspect that fled the scene but no information is available that can be released at this time.

