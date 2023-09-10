1 man in critical condition after shooting on South Third Street, police say
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 7:55 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on S. Third Street near East Belle Haven Road.
When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.
The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The suspect exited the scene in a red sedan.
There is no other information at this time.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.