1 man in critical condition after shooting on South Third Street, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 7:55 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on S. Third Street near East Belle Haven Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect exited the scene in a red sedan.

There is no other information at this time.

