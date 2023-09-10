1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at furniture store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting at a furniture store on Saturday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 12:00 a.m. at the At Home store on 5280 Summer Avenue.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspects drove away in a gold SUV.

If anyone has information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

