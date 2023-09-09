Woman held at gunpoint, robbed of money and dogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -On Monday afternoon, Emma Chambers says she was ready to enjoy the rest of the day with her beloved dogs.

“They’re my heart for sure. Those are with my kids. They’re spoiled, they’re sweet, they’re fun, they’re loving, like they are amazing dogs.” Chambers said.

But that’s when she says two masked men broke into her Memphis apartment.

Taking something that meant more to her than money could buy.

Chambers says, “They had me at gunpoint, they asked for money, and they ended up taking my dogs and they ran out. "

She took not only $800 dollars but also her French bulldogs, Chloe and Beau.

She says the two men took off in a white Infiniti.

Now, she’s just asking for one thing.

“We’re doing a $10,000 reward cash; we’re just asking whoever has the dogs to come forward.”

Chambers says the dogs are worth $10K.

But to her, they are priceless.

“These are like my kids like my entire life has been thrown off without my dogs.”

Even while she says her safety was being threatened Emma says she was truly worried about one thing.

“At the moment I was just like I just want my dogs, like just leave my dogs please just please.”

Now, she says she just has one thing to say to the men who took her babies.

“Just please Bring my dogs back home safely, safe and sound, and in one piece. That’s all I’m asking. I don’t care about the money you took I don’t care about any of that. Just please bring my baby home.”

If you have any information about the two dogs, please call Memphis Police Department.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.