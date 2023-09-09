Man killed in New Chicago shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a man-down call at 7:15 a.m. on Chelsea Avenue near N. Dunlap Street.

The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Memphis Police Department.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

If anyone has information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

