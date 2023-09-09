Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man killed in New Chicago shooting

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a man-down call at 7:15 a.m. on Chelsea Avenue near N. Dunlap Street.

The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Memphis Police Department.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

If anyone has information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

