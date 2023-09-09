Fans preparing tailgates for Southern Heritage Classic game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -With a new team coming into town for the Southern Heritage Classic, changes are expected, but not necessarily for the tailgating experience.

Fans from TSU and UAPB are gearing up for the big game, setting up and camping out for hours in preparation for gameday tailgating.

This morning, we stopped by Simmons Bank Liberty and spoke with members from an RV club in Arkansas.. who were already parked and unloaded.

Fans say the tailgate experience is a tradition that’s going to keep on rolling.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a while. We are ready! I got in town yesterday, I’m so excited I got here yesterday,” one tailgater said.

“The tailgate experience for me is tiring because I do most of the cooking and setting up, most of everything so it’s tiring but come Saturday it will calm down and we will just enjoy having fun and eating,” said another fan.

This year marks the 34th anniversary of the Southern Heritage Classic.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.