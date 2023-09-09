Driver killed in Parkway Village shooting, crashes into home
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver is dead after he was shot in Parkway Village on Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Police say the victim’s car struck a home after he was shot.
Officers responded to the scene on South Goodlett Street near Knight Arnold Road at 8 p.m.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there is no suspect information at this time.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
