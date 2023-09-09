Driver killed in Parkway Village shooting, crashes into home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver is dead after he was shot in Parkway Village on Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police say the victim’s car struck a home after he was shot.

Officers responded to the scene on South Goodlett Street near Knight Arnold Road at 8 p.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

