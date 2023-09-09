Advertise with Us
Driver killed in Parkway Village shooting, crashes into home

The scene of the shooting and crash
The scene of the shooting and crash(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver is dead after he was shot in Parkway Village on Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police say the victim’s car struck a home after he was shot.

Officers responded to the scene on South Goodlett Street near Knight Arnold Road at 8 p.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

