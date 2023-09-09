Comfortable weekend with below average temperatures & even cooler next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry and cooler air will be upon us all weekend as a cool northerly flow ensues across the Mid-South. This will mean below average temperatures (average 88 degrees) and our highs will top out in the middle 80s. Monday will bring some warmer temperatures ahead a of a cold front that will move in on Tuesday and bring a chance of rain. Temperatures will tumble into the low 80s to upper 70s behind the front!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures again in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, highs near 80, and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs near 80.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.