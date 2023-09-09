Advertise with Us
Comfortable conditions & sunshine stick around for the end of the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another cool night ahead as temperatures will fall into the 70s for our evening then into the low to mid 60s for Sunday morning. Mostly clear night ahead with a northerly breeze 5 to 10 mph. Enjoy the comfortable and dry weather as rain does return for our work week ahead.

TOMORROW: Sunday comes with plentiful sunshine and highs once again in the mid 80s. Winds will stay out of the North from 5 to 10 mph aiding into the pleasant conditions.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Monday will be dry with clouds building through the day. It will also be warmer with highs into the upper 80s. A cold front will swing through the Mid-South on Tuesday bringing showers and possible an isolated storm through the day. This will keep conditions cooler through the week with highs mid to late week only in the upper 70s, low 80s. Lows will get into the low 60s, and even upper 50s for some areas. Another chance for rain is anticipated as we head into Friday.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

