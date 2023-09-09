Car catches fire at Delta Fair, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a car caught fire at the Delta Fair on September 9.

Around 2:20 p.m., deputies arrived on the scene where a vehicle at the demolition derby caught fire.

One victim was injured and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no other information at this time.

