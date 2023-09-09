Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Bomb threat reported on Broadway in Nashville

Police said the call came in Saturday morning.
Bomb threat investigation
Bomb threat investigation(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bomb threat was reported to police Saturday morning at 100 Broadway, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the building, which is located near Acme Feed and Seed and Wildhorse Saloon, was checked and cleared, and the call was deemed false. Officers shut down portions of the area to investigate the threat.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedExForum shooting ‘premeditated, targeted,’ Memphis police say
A family feud over a home in California is making headlines.
Those involved in buying house from son who forced parents to move tell their side of story
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins...
Report: Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams on life support after construction site accident
Covington teacher arrested and charged, deputies say
Covington teacher charged with child rape, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Car catches fire at Delta Fair, deputies say
Car catches fire at Delta Fair, deputies say
Another cool night ahead as temperatures will fall into the 70s for our evening then into the...
Maggye's Saturday Afternoon Forecast
Pleasant and dry but tracking a front that will bring rain chances next week.
Sagay's midday First Alert Forecast
MPD generic
Man killed in New Chicago shooting