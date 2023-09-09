1 man in critical condition after shooting on Red Oak Circle, police say
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on Red Oak Circle near Club Ridge Circle.
When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The suspect was a male wearing a gray shirt.
There is no other suspect information at this time.
