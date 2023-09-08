Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Your First Alert to some mild days and cool nights

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A northerly flow is driving cool, dry air into the Mid-South as the weekend begins making for some great weather for the next few days. A cold front will move through the Mid-South next week bringing a slight chance of rain followed cool temperatures for the middle and end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures again in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, highs near 80, and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

