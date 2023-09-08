Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Woman shot in Downtown Memphis; shooter on run

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Wagner Street and Union Avenue just before 2:30.

Police say the male suspect shot at two women, injuring one.

The suspect is believed to be known to one of the victims.

He fled the scene before police arrived.

If you know who may be responsible, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Covington teacher charged with child rape, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says
