Woman shot in Downtown Memphis; shooter on run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Wagner Street and Union Avenue just before 2:30.

Police say the male suspect shot at two women, injuring one.

The suspect is believed to be known to one of the victims.

He fled the scene before police arrived.

If you know who may be responsible, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.