Woman accused of robbing, shooting at ex-boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of robbing her ex-boyfriend.

Kenosha Crawford is charged with aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

The robbery happened on December 31, 2022, but she was arrested Thursday.

Her ex-boyfriend gave a statement to Memphis Police Department. He was on the front porch when Crawford approached him.

According to the affidavit, Crawford pulled out a gun on him and said “Give me everything you got.”

The victim had about $2,300 cash on him during the robbery. He threw the money at her and ran away.

According to the affidavit, Crawford shot at him multiple times as he ran into the house.

The victim’s children, two teens, were in the house during the shooting.

MPD found 8-12 bullet holes in the wall of his front porch.

