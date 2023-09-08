Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Smart strategies to payback student loans

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a 3-year pause, the federal student loan repayment freeze has officially ended.

Mark Henry, founder & CEO of Alloy Wealth Management joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what borrowers need to know, along with some smart strategies for working those payments back into your budget without falling behind on other bills.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family feud over a home in California is making headlines.
Those involved in buying house from son who forced parents to move tell their side of story
FedExForum shooting ‘premeditated, targeted,’ Memphis police say
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins...
Report: Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams on life support after construction site accident
Cornelius Williams
Memphis man found guilty of murdering girlfriend in 2021

Latest News

Smart strategies to payback student loans
Here’s what’s inside the September issue of Memphis Magazine
Here’s what’s inside the September issue of Memphis Magazine
Here’s what’s inside the September issue of Memphis Magazine
Woman accused of robbing ex boyfriend
Woman accused of robbing, shooting at ex-boyfriend