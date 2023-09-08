Pedestrain injured after hit by vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was struck in Downtown Memphis.

An 18-year-old young man was hit by a vehicle at South 4th Street and Doctor M.L.K. Jr Avenue.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital after the crash Thursday night.

The driver stayed on the scene, said police.

