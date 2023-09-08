Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Pedestrain injured after hit by vehicle(WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was struck in Downtown Memphis.

An 18-year-old young man was hit by a vehicle at South 4th Street and Doctor M.L.K. Jr Avenue.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital after the crash Thursday night.

The driver stayed on the scene, said police.

