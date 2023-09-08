Peabody Elementary temporarily closed due to mold infestation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Peabody will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 8, due to the detection of mold in some of the vents and grates on the first floor of the school building.

The mold was noticed by staff following recent storms and was confirmed by the District’s facilities team.

It appears the second and third floors are not affected, but, out of an abundance of caution, we will use this time to check on the ductwork and air quality of the full building.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) has developed a four-step plan to address the issue:

Mitigation: The District will remove the mold found on the first floor.

Testing: MSCS facilities team will test the air quality before students and staff return.

Deep cleaning: The District will deep clean the affected areas.

Next steps: The District will conduct air quality tests at all District schools over the next 90 days and retest the air quality at Peabody.

MSCS apologizes for the inconvenience but has assured students, faculty, and parents that this is a priority.

Crews will work over the weekend, and the school will reach out to students and faculty on Sunday night with news about air quality retesting and classes on Monday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.