MPD asks for public’s help to identify unconscious patient at ROH

Memphis police say this unknown patient has been unconscious at Regional One Hospital for three...
Memphis police say this unknown patient has been unconscious at Regional One Hospital for three weeks as of Thursday, September 7.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who has been unconscious at Regional One Hospital for the past three weeks.

Police say the man was dropped off at ROH by a man only known by the name “Edwin” after he was discovered wandering aimlessly in South Memphis.

Memphis police took a report at the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The unknown man has a tattoo of the name “Perez” on his upper right chest.

Anyone who can help to identify this man is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

