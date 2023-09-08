MPD asks for public’s help to identify unconscious patient at ROH

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who has been unconscious at Regional One Hospital for the past three weeks.

Police say the man was dropped off at ROH by a man only known by the name “Edwin” after he was discovered wandering aimlessly in South Memphis.

Memphis police took a report at the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The unknown man has a tattoo of the name “Perez” on his upper right chest.

Anyone who can help to identify this man is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.