Memphis man found guilty of murdering girlfriend in 2021

Cornelius Williams
Cornelius Williams(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been found guilty of murdering his live-in girlfriend in October 2021, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

Cornelius Williams, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a handgun after his girlfriend was found dead inside a car in Frayser with gunshot wounds to her chest.

According to the DA’s Office, Williams was arrested at the scene of the crime without the murder weapon. He was released on a $600,000 the next day and rearrested after the indictment more than five months later.

Williams is due in court for sentencing on September 28.

