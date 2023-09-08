Man shoots wife in chest during argument, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say shot his wife in the chest during an argument.

On May 22, 2023, police responded to a call regarding a shooting at a residence on Briarpark Drive.

When police arrived, they were informed by the victim, the suspect’s wife, that she had been shot in the chest and was being transported to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the victim stated that she was having an argument with her husband.

Police say that the husband then pulled out his gun and shot her in the chest.

The victim suffered from a lacerated liver and ruptured diaphragm as a result of the gunshot.

Terricous Cassey, 31, was identified as the suspect.

Cassey is now in police custody and facing charges for attempted murder and illegal possession of a handgun.

Cassey was booked on September 7 and is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

