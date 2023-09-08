Man found dead in Miss. River was suspect in Memphis woman’s death

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in the Mississippi River in late August.

The man has been identified as 50-year-old Mario Stewart of Memphis.

Deputies say the cause and manner of Stewart’s death are still under investigation.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Stewart was a suspect in the death of Jenny Harris-Selmon.

Police say she was killed in North Memphis on August 19.

