Friday Football Fever: Week 4

High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High school football continues to kick into high gear in the Mid-South, and week 4 is sure to bring plenty of action with Friday Football Fever.

This week’s Game of the Week is Whitehaven vs White Station. Action News 5′s Doc Holliday and Matt Infield will have highlights tonight at 10 p.m.

Other games you can expect to see include:

  • McCallie vs MUS
  • Riverdale vs Germantown
  • Horn Lake vs Olive Branch
  • Melrose vs Kirby
  • Sheffield vs Hamilton

