Friday Football Fever: Week 4

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High school football continues to kick into high gear in the Mid-South, and week 4 is sure to bring plenty of action with Friday Football Fever.

This week’s Game of the Week is Whitehaven vs White Station. Action News 5′s Doc Holliday and Matt Infield will have highlights tonight at 10 p.m.

Other games you can expect to see include:

McCallie vs MUS

Riverdale vs Germantown

Horn Lake vs Olive Branch

Melrose vs Kirby

Sheffield vs Hamilton

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.