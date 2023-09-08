First Alert Forecast: clouds return Friday; sunshine prevails through Classic weekend

FRIDAY: With a boundary nearby Friday, clouds look to return for most and a risk of a passing shower could sneak back for a few to round out this shortened work week. Clouds will gradually clear through the afternoon hours, leading to high school football games should have quiet and easy go of things for a second week in a row. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s Friday, falling to the lower to middle 60s by early Saturday as skies clear out.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A stellar weekend is on the way with high pressure overhead. With so many great things going on across the Mid-South, get outside and enjoy! Mostly sunny skies and a fresh northeast breeze will keep highs in the lower to middle 80s; lows in the lower 60s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Warmer air briefly returns Monday ahead of an increase in moisture near a frontal boundary. That front will sluggishly push its way through the Mid-South through Tuesday and Wednesday – bringing more clouds and chances for passing showers. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. In the wake of the front, late week temperatures will only top out in the 70s to near 80.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: As we near the statistical peak of Atlantic tropical activity – we are seeing our fair share. Hurricane Lee hit category 5 status late Thursday night – the strongest storm of the season so far. Thankfully, its over open waters and will continue that trend through early next week. A turn toward the north between Bermuda and the US east coast is expected, but interests in these areas should pay attention potential track deviations. Margot formed off the Cabo Verde Islands and is likely to remain out to sea – through expected to gradually strengthen to hurricane status by next week.

