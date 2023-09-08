FedExForum shooting ‘premeditated, targeted,’ Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot during a concert at FedExForum on Thursday night.

The shooting happened inside the venue as rapper Lil Baby performed.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to non-critical.

At this time, the identity of the shooter is unknown. Police say the shooting was premeditated and the victim was targeted.

No other injuries were reported, and the Forum was evacuated.

“The FedExForum contracts with a private security company that screens patrons for weapons. It is unknown, at this time, how the suspect was able to circumvent the security screening process,” Memphis Police said in a statement.

If you have any information on who may have fired the shot, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Footage by Glentavious Jones

