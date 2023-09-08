Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

FedExForum shooting ‘premeditated, targeted,’ Memphis police say

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot during a concert at FedExForum on Thursday night.

The shooting happened inside the venue as rapper Lil Baby performed.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to non-critical.

At this time, the identity of the shooter is unknown. Police say the shooting was premeditated and the victim was targeted.

No other injuries were reported, and the Forum was evacuated.

“The FedExForum contracts with a private security company that screens patrons for weapons. It is unknown, at this time, how the suspect was able to circumvent the security screening process,” Memphis Police said in a statement.

If you have any information on who may have fired the shot, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Footage by Glentavious Jones

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family feud over a home in California is making headlines.
Those involved in buying house from son who forced parents to move tell their side of story
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins...
Report: Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams on life support after construction site accident
Cornelius Williams
Memphis man found guilty of murdering girlfriend in 2021

Latest News

Batesville Police
Batesville police to charge parents for their child’s crime
Campaign inspires firefighters and others to become living kidney donors
Campaign inspires firefighters and others to become living kidney donors
Fayette-Ware High School
Fayette Co. schools dismiss early due to water line break
Highs today will be reaching into the low 80s with a stray shower possible for portions of...
Maggye's Full Friday Afternoon Forecast
Man injured in shooting at FedExForum