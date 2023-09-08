Fayette Co. schools dismiss early due to water line break

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Several schools in Fayette County are dismissing early Friday.

The early dismissal is due to a water line break in front of Fayette-Ware causing Fayette-Ware, East Junior High and JILC to not have running water.

School officials say the city has notified them that the repairs will take an extended amount of time.

The schools will close at 11:30 a.m.

