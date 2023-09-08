Advertise with Us
Covington teacher charged with child rape, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a teacher in Covington they say raped a minor.

The teacher was identified as Alissa McCommon, 38, of Covington, TN.

Multiple juvenile victims have come forth stating that they were befriended by their former teacher, McCommon, who began playing video games with them, and then further engaged with them through mobile phone social media apps, which led to her allegedly sending inappropriate photographs and requesting sexual relations with the victims.

McCommon admitted to communicating inappropriately with former students. There has been no evidence that any of the alleged activities occurred on any school campus.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detectives began working jointly with CPD detectives after receiving information regarding a victim or victims who were exposed to similar circumstances within the county’s jurisdiction, outside of Covington city limits.

McCommon was transported to the Tipton County jail and a $25,000.00 bond has been set in the case.

Detectives with both the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and Covington Police Department continue to interview witnesses and identify victims in the case.

