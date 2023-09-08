Advertise with Us
Coroner identifies inmate killed at Parchman prison

Mississippi State Penitentiary - Parchman
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARCHMAN, Miss. (WMC) - An inmate was killed overnight at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain reports.

Corrections officers say the death happened at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday. The victim had been incarcerated for four years on burglary charges.

According to WTVA, Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton identified the inmate as Raymond Coffee of Lafayette County. He died from a single stab wound.

Investigators with the Corrections Investigative Division of MDOC along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.

Officials say the alleged assailants have been apprehended with video evidence. The matter will be referred to the district attorney for criminal prosecution.

The alleged assailants have not yet been identified.

