Campaign inspires firefighters and others to become living kidney donors

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s estimated that more than 100,000 people in the U.S. are currently waiting for a kidney transplant with over 3,000 patients added to the list each month.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Knox Company have launched the “Expand Your Legacy – Become a Living Kidney Donor,” campaign to raise awareness on the life-changing impacts of becoming a living kidney donor.

Ron Siarnicki, Executive Director National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and Bethany Shields, a living kidney donor and fire department volunteer, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the campaign, share personal stories, and explain why this message is so important.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

