Calm, comfortable end of the work week & weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cloudy start to our Friday with some hazy conditions as well. Wildfire smoke from Canada has settled in the Mid-South but it and the clouds will be moving out for the back half of our day. Highs today will be reaching into the low 80s with a stray shower possible for portions of Eastern Arkansas. Most stay dry and good to go for any Friday night football games or plans. Temperatures will drop into the mid then low 70s through the evening.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will sink to the low to middle 60s. Mostly clear night with winds Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Nice, comfortable conditions stick around for the weekend. An abundance of sunshine into the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. A northerly breeze throughout both days will help aid in the cooler conditions as well. Enjoy the dry weekend as rain returns into our new work week with another cold front progressing through the Mid-South.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Lee is now a category 5 hurricane as of late Thursday night, making it the strongest of the season. Currently it’s over open waters and tracking west. A shift Northward is expected, tracking between Bermuda and the eastern United States coast. However, this is multiple days out and we will continue to post updates on its latest track. Tropical Storm Margot formed off the Cabo Verde Islands and is forecasted to remain out to sea. Margot is expected to strengthen into hurricane status by early next week.

