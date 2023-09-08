Bystander shot after intervening fight between couple Downtown, says MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Wagner Street and Union Avenue just before 2:30.

Memphis police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation between a man and woman. A female bystander intervened and was shot, police say.

Police say the woman involved in the fight was uninjured.

Police say the male suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Officers are working leads to apprehend him.

If you know the alleged shooter’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

