Bystander shot after intervening fight between couple Downtown, says MPD

The crime scene at Wagner and Union
The crime scene at Wagner and Union(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant and Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Wagner Street and Union Avenue just before 2:30.

Memphis police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation between a man and woman. A female bystander intervened and was shot, police say.

Police say the woman involved in the fight was uninjured.

Police say the male suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Officers are working leads to apprehend him.

If you know the alleged shooter’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

