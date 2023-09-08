Burglary at Family Dollar on South Highland Street , police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place on South Highland Street.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 4:34 a.m., officers responded to a business burglary at 656 South Highland Street at Family Dollar.

Officers located a broken exterior window. The video showed three suspects entering the business and stealing numerous items from behind the counter.

They carried the merchandise out in garbage bags. The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV or pickup truck with an enclosed camper on the bed.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. The video is attached.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

