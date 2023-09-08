Bride’s car stolen with wedding dress inside;good samaritan saves her big day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s any bride’s worst nightmare—a wedding dress stolen just hours before saying “I Do.”

That’s what happened to one Memphis woman when her car was stolen with her wedding dress inside.

Not only was the dress stolen, but so was the marriage license

Long-time Memphis wedding planner, Nakeisha Green of Petals Studio, has learned to be prepared for anything, but the call she got Wednesday night was a first.

”So she was just freaking out of course. You plan for your special day. It’s wedding eve, you’ve paid caters and vendors,” said Green.

Greens says the bride paid 3,000 dollars for her custom wedding gown that was in the back of her now stolen Nissan Maxima.

The car was parked in downtown Memphis and stolen just before she checked in to her hotel for the night.

However, what happened next is something this wedding planner never expected.

”It’s just a bad situation that’s turned out beautiful, just a blessing. It just goes to show we’ve got great people in this city,” said Green.

Green made a post on Facebook pleading for help, looking for anyone who could donate a dress.

Her post received over 600 comments, including many offers from former brides who wanted to help.

However, a phone call to a woman she met just a week before would be the one that would save the day.

“When she came to me, she was in tears, but when she left she was smiling and that just made my day,” said Memphis fashion designer and seamstress Jessie Dodson.

Dodson had the frantic wedding planner on speakerphone when a woman who was getting a fitting happened to hear it.

”It just rang in the back of my head, I said well I have a dress and my dress has literally been in the bag since I wore it 8 years ago and my wedding anniversary was two days ago,” said Janeese Murphy.

The frantic bride was able to say ‘Yes’ to someone else’s dress.

The dress custom-made for Janeese Murphy 8 years ago ironically fit the new bride perfectly.

Dodson did minor alterations to the dress for free.

“I’ve wanted to sell the dress in the past and just didn’t do it and this is why,” said Murphy.

In 2023 there have been over 7,000 stolen cars in Memphis.

The dramatic increase in stolen cars across the city nearly ruined one bride’s big day, if not for the kindness of complete strangers.

