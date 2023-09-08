Batesville police to charge parents for their child’s crime

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Batesville Police Department made a tweet about recent vehicle crimes in their city.

There is a group of juveniles going around neighborhoods late at night checking door handles on vehicles, said police.

BPD says parents and guardians of the juveniles will be charged with contributing to delinquency or neglect of a child when the child is charged.

Officers say if the group of juveniles finds a vehicle that is unlocked, they go through it and look for money, guns, and valuables to take. Also, If keys are left in the vehicle, they are stealing the vehicle as well.

“You will also be held responsible for any damages that occur during the commission of those crimes. Be advised that if your child commits a felony, your charges will also be a felony. These crimes will not be tolerated and suspects will be charged to the fullest extent that the law allows,” said BPD.

