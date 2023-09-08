1 child dead after house fire in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire that took the life of one child.

According to MFD, at 9:57 p.m. on September 7, firefighters responded to a call regarding a fire on Mallory near Orleans Street.

When MFD arrived, they discovered a mother, a grandmother, and three kids had exited the home safely.

Unfortunately, there were two children still inside the home.

Both children were taken out of the home.

1 child was pronounced dead, and the other child is in critical condition.

MFD was able to contain the fire.

There is no other information at this time.

