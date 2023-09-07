Your First Alert to a great streak of weather in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry and mild pattern is firmly in place across the Action News 5 coverage area and will remain for the next few days. You can expect slightly below average temperatures during the day followed by some cool nights. We’ll also enjoy a nice break from the humidity as well.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and mild with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.