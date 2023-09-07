Southern Heritage Classic festivities kick off today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 34th annual Southern Heritage Classic is Saturday.

Saturday, Sept. 9, tailgating begins at 8 a.m., followed by the parade at 9 a.m., and SHC football game beginning at 6 p.m.

This year fans at Simmons Liberty Bank will cheer on a different school than they have historically.

The rivalry for the Southern Heritage Classic may be changing this year, but the excitement and impact on the city of Memphis will be present.

The new rivalry comes after former Jacksonson State University head football coach, Deion Sanders, terminated JSU’s contract with the classic last year criticizing the amount of money JSU was getting paid to participate in the classic.

This year’s SHC will feature two Mid-South HBCUs Tennessee State University and University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.

The Classic Concert at the Orpheum featuring Gladys Knight and Jammin Jay Lamont will kick off the SHC events on Thursday night.

On September 8 there will be a career fair at 8:30 a.m. at Tiger Lane and Liberty Park followed by a luncheon.

Last year, more than 51,000 fans filled Simmons Liberty Bank Stadium also having millions of dollars of economic impact on Memphis.

