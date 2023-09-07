Advertise with Us
Shelby County Election Commission tests machines ahead of election

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Voting machines in Shelby County were tested Wednesday ahead of the Memphis Municipal Election.

The test came nearly one year since the Shelby County Election Commission spent $6M on new voting machines in 2022.

Administrator Linda Phillips said the new machines are enjoyed by many.

“I love these machines,” Phillips explained. “And voters love them too. They’re just so easy to use. The advantage of the ballot marking device is it won’t let a voter overvote. It will warn you if you undervote.”

Election officials spent Wednesday confirming the accuracy of the ballots for each precinct eligible to vote in the Memphis Municipal Election on October 5.

“The candidate names are based upon what the candidates wrote on the petition paper,” Phillips explained, “so if they misspelled their names, we’re going to misspell their names. We’ve copied exactly. And then those are again proofed by 3 separate teams to make sure they’re correct. Then we begin the process of testing the ballot to make sure it does what we expect it to do.”

Early voting for the Memphis Municipal Election will run Sept.15-30.

Races for city mayor and all city council seats will be on the ballot.

