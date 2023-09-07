Shelby County D.A.’s office sides against Tadarrius Bean’s motion to sever

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office released its recommendation siding against Taddarius Bean’s motion to sever.

Former officer Taddarius Bean filed a motion in June asking to sever his case from the other four officers.

Bean along with Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Justin Smith, and Desmond Mills Junior are accused in the brutal beating and death of Nichols back in January.

All five are charged with second-degree murder.

“These five Defendants acted together and should be tried together. For these reasons, the State respectfully asks this Court to deny the Defendants’ various Motions for Severance.”

A judge must still issue a response.

