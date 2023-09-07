Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

SCSO: 2 suspects, including 15-year-old, hospitalized after allegedly crashing stolen car in Northeast Memphis

The scene of the crash
The scene of the crash(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Two car theft suspects, including a 15-year-old, are in the hospital after they allegedly crashed a stolen car in the Sunset Lake area in Northeast Memphis on Wednesday.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, a deputy saw a car that matched the description of a stolen vehicle at the intersection of St. Elmo Avenue and New Brownsville Road.

When the deputy got behind the car, the driver allegedly sped off. Seconds later, the car went through a fence and crashed into a home in the 3800 block of Neyland Valley Drive.

SCSO says the homeowner was inside at the time of the crash but was not injured.

The driver was captured without incident, and two other suspects fled.

Deputies soon after caught one of the two fleeing suspects, a 15-year-old.

Both the driver and teen were sent to local hospitals in non-critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigating Kroger shooting
East Memphis Kroger clerk shoots banned customer multiple times after altercation, police say
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second- and third-degree burns while doing the...
12-year-old badly burned when TikTok challenge goes wrong, mom says
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Anthony Andrews, 22
MPD: 2-year-old dead after discipline involving braided dog toy; mother’s boyfriend facing charges
2-year-old Anthony Bakare and 22-year-old Anthony Andrews
‘He loved that little baby’: Family members defend accused child abuser after 2-year-old’s death

Latest News

Memphis Showboats season tickets on sale
Orange Mound, Binghampton recieve $400K for community projects
Human remains discovered after fire extinguished on side of road; MPD investigating
Fayette Co. teen to be tried as adult after allegedly giving drugs that led to classmates’ overdose deaths
Annual event introduces Mid-south youth to the world of aviation