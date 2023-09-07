SCSO: 2 suspects, including 15-year-old, hospitalized after allegedly crashing stolen car in Northeast Memphis

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Two car theft suspects, including a 15-year-old, are in the hospital after they allegedly crashed a stolen car in the Sunset Lake area in Northeast Memphis on Wednesday.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, a deputy saw a car that matched the description of a stolen vehicle at the intersection of St. Elmo Avenue and New Brownsville Road.

When the deputy got behind the car, the driver allegedly sped off. Seconds later, the car went through a fence and crashed into a home in the 3800 block of Neyland Valley Drive.

SCSO says the homeowner was inside at the time of the crash but was not injured.

The driver was captured without incident, and two other suspects fled.

Deputies soon after caught one of the two fleeing suspects, a 15-year-old.

Both the driver and teen were sent to local hospitals in non-critical condition.

