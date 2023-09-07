Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Police: 49 kids injured after tow truck crashes into school bus head-on

Nearly 50 kids in Pennsylvania suffered minor injuries when a tow truck hit their school bus in...
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (CNN) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say a school bus was involved in a head-on collision with a tow truck on the second day of the school year.

Police said 49 children and two adults were injured in rural Pennsylvania in Wednesday’s crash.

A tow truck collided with the school bus in Bear Creek Township around 8 a.m.

Police believe the 28-year-old driver of the tow truck was suffering a medical issue when his vehicle veered into the lane the bus was in which led to the head-on crash.

The truck driver and the 53-year-old school bus driver suffered moderate injuries.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 49 children onboard the bus were all transported to the hospital. They were headed to their second day of school.

The children’s injuries were described as minor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

