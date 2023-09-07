The night Memphis sheltered in place: Action News 5’s Walter Murphy remembers the night a lone-shooter terrorized our city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a Wednesday after a hard week with lots of breaking news. I’d been doing multiple 15-hour work days.

The place we are setup is right beside Longview Gardens where Cleotha Abston’s brother lives….still no official word from @MEM_PoliceDept on whether or not this involves the #ElizaFletcher abduction but it would be a huge coincidence if not. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/mDiZx2xGas — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) September 5, 2022

The massive search for the wife, mom, and preschool teacher—Liza Fletcher—who’d gone missing while jogging had ended in heartbreak two nights before.

Police Chief CJ Davis confirms verbally for the first time the body was that of #ElizaFletcher. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/jcHp63XtLz — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) September 6, 2022

Fletcher’s tragedy came on the heels of a wave of similar heart-wrenching stories that summer. Rev. Autura Eason-Williams, Beau Grauer, and countless others.

It felt like we were washing, rinsing, and repeating daily.

I decided to only work half of that Wednesday.

“I need to focus on my mental health.”

When I left work to go home and prepare myself mentally and emotionally for a tough night in my personal life.

An important person in my life was leaving in 2 days. His farewell dinner was that night.

We got to The Beauty Shop in Cooper-Young around 5:30.

My phone started buzzing with emails and push alerts. Someone was shooting. I ignored them and reminded myself: “Be present, here and now.” So I put my phone away.

It kept buzzing...and buzzing. I felt an energy shift. Almost as if someone or something had sucked all the air out of the room. The staff seemed concerned, and then I saw the maître d’ pull the curtains closed. I watched the owner deadbolt the door.

Our server came to our table to tell us why.

“Don’t panic, but we need everyone to get in the back. There is someone killing people on Facebook Live. We are on lockdown.”

At the Beauty Shop in Cooper-Young and they are not letting us leave the restaurant now. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/Ou6vbcS44s — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) September 8, 2022

I pulled out my phone. There were 10 missed calls from my newsroom. I called back.

“We have breaking news. Where are you? Can you do a phone interview about what is happening at the restaurant?”

“Give me 5 minutes.”

I found a corner in a hallway in the back of the restaurant. Nobody could see me. Nobody could hear me.

I let out a scream—it was primal and sharp—as a river of tears rushed out. I sank to the ground and I prayed. For myself. For the victims. For Memphis. Then I did the phone interview—from the floor.

They called after to see if I could safely make it to the station.

“I think.”

An armed guard escorted me out of the Beauty Shop and my friend dropped me off at 1960 Union Ave.

I remember the newsroom being eerily quiet. The eye contact between coworkers communicated everything that needed to be said—we were terrified.

But we all left to do the job we signed up for: to alert and to inform.

I returned to dinner on the corner of Cooper and Young. It had only been half an hour, but it was a ghost town. There were very few cars driving around—maybe 3 or 4 over the 90-ish minutes I stood there. The sound of every one of them felt like a threat. A tenseness hung in the air that was so unfamiliar and heavy.

We had broken into regularly scheduled programming and were in wall-to-wall coverage. Joe was off work that week, and Joy had been solo anchoring for about an hour when they tossed to me.

“He is still on the run. He’s stolen multiple cars. He’s killed multiple people. He’s stolen multiple cars. Stay home, call your friends and family. Turn off your lights. Don’t go outside. Tell everyone you can get in touch with. He’s still on the run, armed and extremely dangerous.”

I told them what I knew. I told them to stay safe. I listened in on IFB as my coworkers did the same. I remember hearing Joyce’s voice crack from the fluid, stoic tone viewers know her for.

“Memphis is tired.”

"Memphis is tired right now." 💔 Reporting the news is tough sometimes. But it's worth it if we can help keep the Mid-South safe. Thank you for your strength Joyce Peterson. Posted by Action News 5 on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

But the night wasn’t over.

At Raceway in DeSoto Co. Where the suspect may have stolen one of the vehicles used in tonight’s rampage. Working to learn more. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/iEOfXS0LNR — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) September 8, 2022

Eventually, they moved my crew across the state line to Southaven. The suspect had pointed a gun at a man who was pumping gas, ditched another stolen car, and sped off.

Suspect pulled this car up—held a gun to another man and stole his SUV before speeding off. Police still here, store worker tells me it was terrifying. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/8aT6zacSpQ — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) September 8, 2022

He wrecked that car a few minutes later. He was captured. His terror was through.

But the terror Allison Parker’s daughter must feel after witnessing Ezekiel Kelly murder her mom, and steal their car before driving away will live forever.

Kelly’s capture could never absolve the pain for the families of Richard Clark and Dewayne Tunstall, either.

I imagine the flashbacks for the 4 people Kelly who survived being shot during his live-streamed rampage are still fresh on a day like today.

A lot has happened in a year.

Our city has seen hundreds of murders this year—thousands of people impacted by a similar terror from that Wednesday night.

Memphis is still tired; Memphis is still hurting.

But Memphis still has a lot of soul, too.

Clara Amfo once said, “You cannot enjoy the rhythm and ignore the blues.”

Today I am reflecting on that night, that week, that season.

Tomorrow, I will enjoy the rhythm again.

Because I still love Memphis—and I still believe in Memphis.

