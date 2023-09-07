National Civil Rights Museum hosts panel on ways to heal from racism, police brutality as part of national series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, the National Civil Rights Museum hosted its third event of the National Convening Series, “The Restoration: Community Healing for Solutions to Police Violence.”

This event provided a platform for panelists to discuss topics like the need for collective healing among victims of police brutality and the racial trauma that impacts Black and brown communities.

(Action News 5)

Eric Cumberbatch with the Center for Policing Equity says it’s important for people to be at the forefront of their own futures and make the necessary changes in their communities.

“We’re at a space right now where what we want to do is really empower people to be the ones that are the leadership,” said Cumberbatch. “If we’re not the leaders of solving the issues that impact us, then they will never be resolved.”

This four-part series will conclude with a national symposium, “The Resilience,” on February 2024.

